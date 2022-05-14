Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup final today

Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides may be deprived of key midfielders, with Mateo Kovacic only returning to training yesterday while Fabinho has been ruled out.

Thomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku, with the striker having scored three goals in his last two appearances, while it seems that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will partner Jorginho in the centre of the park.

Jurgen Klopp rested a number of key players for his side’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa earlier this week, with Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate all likely to return to the starting eleven.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4.45pm on Saturday 14 May at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on both BBC One and ITV.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: TBA

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea – 13/5

Draw – 5/2

Liverpool – 1/1

Prediction

Liverpool will be even more determined to pick up another piece of silverware with their title challenge seemingly slipping away. Klopp was able to rest key players earlier this week and, even without Fabinho at the fulcrum of midfield, the Reds’ quality should prevail against a Chelsea side who’ve suffered from a slide and inconsistency in recent weeks. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

