Chelsea vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea host Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues are attempting to overcome a rare setback under Thomas Tuchel, having suffered defeat at West Ham before squandering top spot in their Champions League group with a scrappy 3-3 draw against Zenit.

Those problems are all relative, of course, and the return of Romelu Lukaku to the starting line-up will provide a welcome boost, even if Thomas Tuchel is worryingly short of options in midfield.

Leeds’ injury crisis is far more severe, though, with the vital quartet of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Liam Cooper all ruled out.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been on a better run of form recently, though, with victory against Crystal Palace followed by a dramatic draw at Brentford last time out. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 11 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time as well as on Match of the Day in the evening.

What is the team news?

N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalovah are expected to miss out with injury. Jorginho is a doubt with a hip problem while Mateo Kovacic is absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leeds have a host of injury problems, with Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Liam Cooper all ruled out. Pascal Struijk should be available despite a minor knock, but Robin Kock is also absent with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

Odds

Chelsea – 2/9

Draw – 5/1

Leeds – 11/1

Prediction

Although Chelsea have suffered from a rare loss of form, they should have the quality and firepower to defeat Leeds at home. It is unlikely to be a rout, though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side improving in recent weeks, even if injuries to several key players may begin to hamper that momentum. Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

