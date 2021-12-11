Chelsea vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered from a rare loss of momentum in recent weeks, with defeat at West Ham followed by a 3-3 draw against Zenit that saw the Blues squander top spot in their Champions League group.

Their loss at the London Stadium meant both Manchester City and Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea in the title race, although only two points separates the three clubs.

Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to the starting line-up in Russia and Tuchel will hope the Belgian can rediscover his best form after an extended lay-off.

Leeds have endured a tricky first half of the season and are languishing in 15th place. However, they’ve shown some improved form in recent weeks, having now gone unbeaten in their last three games thanks to Patrick Bamford’s last-gasp equaliser at Brentford. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 11 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time as well as on Match of the Day in the evening.

What is the team news?

N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalovah are expected to miss out with injury. Jorginho is a doubt with a hip problem while Mateo Kovacic is absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leeds have a host of injury problems, with Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Liam Cooper all ruled out. Pascal Struijk should be available despite a minor knock, but Robin Kock is also absent with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

Odds

Chelsea – 2/9

Draw – 5/1

Leeds – 11/1

Prediction

Although Chelsea have suffered from a rare loss of form, they should have the quality and firepower to defeat Leeds at home. It is unlikely to be a rout, though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side improving in recent weeks, even if injuries to several key players may begin to hamper that momentum. Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

