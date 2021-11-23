Chelsea vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds as they welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge this evening.

Chelsea enter the fixture in second place in Group H, with leaders Juventus having already secured their spot in the round of 16 – though the Blues still have a chance to go through in first place.

A draw tonight would be enough for Chelsea to advance, though the defending champions can also progress with a loss if Zenit St Petersburg fail to beat Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 3-0 winners at Leicester on Saturday as they remained top of the Premier League, three points clear of Manchester City, so they will be high on confidence heading into this clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. The fixture will also stream live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are closing in on returns from injury. The latter sat on the bench for the Blues’ victory over Leicester on Saturday, while Lukaku is back in training. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring issue.

Paulo Dybala may be fit enough to feature for Juventus, though Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to be involved. Danilo and Aaron Ramsey will miss out here, while Federico Bernardeschi is also an injury concern for coach Max Allegri.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa.

Odds

Chelsea: 13/19

Draw: 68/23

Juventus: 5/1

Prediction

Juventus are without a win in their last three games, while Chelsea have been in fine enough form to expect to come out on top here. Chelsea 1-0 Juventus.

