Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Tuchel on Chelsea difficult Juventus challenge

Chelsea can secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening as they welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues require just one point to guarantee their spot in the last 16, with Group H leaders Juventus having already advanced, though Chelsea can steal top spot from the Italian side across the final two gameweeks of the group stage. In fact, Thomas Tuchel’s team – who are on nine points, three behind Juve – can actually progress to the round of 16 with a loss here, if Zenit St Petersburg fail to beat Malmo in this evening’s other Group H meeting.

Defending champions Chelsea will enter tonight’s game with confidence on their side, having remained atop the Premier League at the weekend by cruising past Leicester. That 3-0 away win came courtesy of goals from N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic, all of whom stepped up in the absence of forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The latter returned from injury to sit on the bench on Saturday and may actually take to the pitch here, while Lukaku is back in training but expected to miss out again.

Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Juventus below, at the conclusion of Villarreal vs Manchester United.

Show latest update 1637693307 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd Will we see Bruno Fernandes in the second half? Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:48 1637693121 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd The commentators on BT Sport are making the point that the result is more important than the performance for Manchester United tonight and to a degree that’s true. Qualifying for the knockout stages is the main objective but to ensure it’s done tonight Manchester United need to win. They’ve offered almost nothing going forward with just one shot on target and haven’t controlled the midfield at all. A bit pace and fluid movement in their transitions and they can win this game. Sancho is enjoying himself on the right wing but Donny van de Beek has been quiet. Michael Carrick will take a 0-0 draw from here though. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:45 1637692875 Half-time: Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 45+1 mins: It’s hasn’t been a brilliant performance from Manchester United who have been second best so far. Despite the clear instructions to be more defensively solid they’ve still given up the best chances of the match but Villarreal haven’t been able to convert and the game remains goalless at the break. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:41 1637692737 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 45 mins: One minute of additional time to play at the end of the first half. Gomez threads Danjuma into the left-side of the box after Wan-Bissaka is drawn out of position. He shoots but belts his effort high and wide. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:38 1637692558 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 42 mins: Sancho has seen a bit of joy when he’s tried to take on defenders over on Man Utd’s right wing but this time he attempts one too many stepovers and Moi Gomez takes the ball off him. Villarreal beat a half-hearted press from Manchester United and Etienne Capoue knocks the ball out to Foyth on the right wing. He sends it inside and Van de Beek gets booked for a tackle on Estupinan. The resultant free kick is taken by Dani Parejo who smokes his shot over the crossbar! Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:35 1637692305 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 39 mins: Fred limps off the pitch but looks okay to continue. Villarreal work the ball up to Arnaut Danjuma over to the left of United’s box. He tries to bring a bouncing ball under control but gets hit with a heavy tackle from Lindelof. Both players stay down after the collision but they’re okay. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:31 1637692205 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 37 mins: A diagonal ball comes over to Ronaldo on the left side, his first touch knocks the ball into a more central area and Martial picks up the ball on the edge of the box. He gives it back to Ronaldo who carries it across the penalty area looking for space to shoot but decides to backheel it towards Van de Beek. The pass doesn’t reach him and Villarreal run the ball clear but Fred goes down off the ball after twisting his ankle. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:30 1637692046 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 34 mins: United sweep quickly up the pitch after Van de Beek lays the ball off to Sancho. He drives inside and feeds the ball out to Martial on the left wing. Martial shimmies into the inside left channel and threads the ball into the box as Telles makes an underlapping run. Telles is checked on the edge of the box by Pino who gives away a free kick and picks up a yellow card. Ronaldo takes the free kick and whacks his shot straight into the Villarreal wall. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:27 1637691884 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 32 mins: Alex Telles delivers the corner ball but it’s headed out of the box to Fred. He knocks it back to Telles who puts another cross into the middle of the box. Ronaldo rises above everyone else, wins the header and sends it safely into the hands of Rulli in goal for Villarreal. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:24 1637691791 Villarreal 0 – 0 Man Utd 30 mins: Close! Man Utd string together a series of passes and work the ball up the right side to Jadon Sancho. He injects a touch of pace to get alongside the box before swinging a decent cross into the six-yard area. Ronaldo is waiting once again but he’s beaten to the ball by Raul Albiol who heads it behind for a United corner. Michael Jones 23 November 2021 18:23

