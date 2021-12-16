Chelsea vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea will look to keep pace at the top of the Premier League on Thursday evening as they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.

The hosts entered this gameweek in third place in the top flight, two points off leaders Manchester City, having edged past Leeds 3-2 last time out.

Thomas Tuchel’s team’s form is a little patchy, but there is no need for Chelsea fans to panic. In contrast, Everton supporters may be doing just that, as pressure mounts on coach Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees – 14th at the start of this gameweek – halted an eight-match winless run by overcoming Arsenal last week, but a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace followed in their most recent fixture.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton.

