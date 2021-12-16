Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reluctant to spend big on January signings

Follow for live updates as Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side needed a last-minute Jorginho penalty to scrape past Leeds on Saturday and keep the pace with leaders Manchester City in the title race, and they will be looking to respond after the champions thrashed Marcelo Bielsa’s team 7-0 earlier this week to move four points clear.

Chelsea’s previously water-tight defence has shown signs of weakness in recent weeks and they have conceded eight goals in their last three fixtures in all competitions but they face an Everton side who are missing their biggest threats in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries. Rafael Benitez, who returns to Stamford Bridge having taken charge of Chelsea on an interim basis during the 2012/13 season, is under pressure after a run of just one win in Everton’s last 10 matches.

The Toffees’ 2-1 win over Arsenal last Monday may have briefly lifted some of the criticism of the under-fire Everton manager but that good will quickly evaporated following their 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Chelsea, who begin a run that sees them play Wolves on Sunday and Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals next week, could be dealing with some additional absences after three players tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Follow live updates and team news below:

Show latest update 1639680368 Chelsea vs Everton: Team news Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech Mount, Pulisic Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon, Simms Jamie Braidwood 16 December 2021 18:46 1639680084 Chelsea vs Everton: Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon All will be confirmed in five minutes or so! Jamie Braidwood 16 December 2021 18:41 1639679694 Chelsea vs Everton: Team news Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start. Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts. Jamie Braidwood 16 December 2021 18:34

