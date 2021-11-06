Chelsea vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea are taking on Burnley at Stamford Bridge today as they aim to grow the gap at the top of the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have a three-point advantage over their nearest challengers Liverpool, who are not playing until Sunday, giving Chelsea the chance to pile on the pressure with a fifth successive victory.

That run of good form has also come during an injury spell for summer signing Romelu Lukaku, with wingbacks Ben Chilwell and Reece James contributing to goalscoring in recent weeks while Mason Mount scored a hat-trick against Norwich.

Burnley have been struggling this season and find themselves in the bottom three, with Sean Dyche facing one his toughest challenges yet as the club’s manager.

But they have shown promise in recent weeks with only one defeat in their past five league games and a first win finally on the board, earned last week in a 3-1 beating of Brentford.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Burnley?

The match takes place today, Saturday 4 November, at 3pm GMT.

How to watch

The game will not be broadcast on TV in the UK as it kicks off during the broadcast blackout window. It will not be possible to stream online either. Highlights will be shown on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that Mason Mount is available, but must be assessed after illness. “He lost weight and cannot eat properly, he takes medication,” the boss said. “Let’s see, he is in the squad for tomorrow and can play some minutes but we need to wait for the reaction.” Christian Pulisic returned in midweek and N’Golo Kante should be available here too after missing that match. Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are all out.

Burnley are unlikely to make changes from last week and are only missing Dale Stephens from their outfield options, while backup goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Wood.

Chelsea 3/11

Draw 21/4

Burnley 13/1

Prediction

Chelsea are on a four-game winning streak and a home match against a relegation candidate should not pose too much issue. Burnley do at least carry some confidence on the back of that 3-1 win over Brentford, but this looks a step too far. Chelsea 2-0 Burnley.

