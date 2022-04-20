Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to play Chelsea in the Premier League but they could be without captain Alexandre Lacazette.

The star tested positive for Covid ahead of the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the star ahead of their clash with the Blues and it doesn’t look good for the skipper.

The boss said: “It will depend whether he is negative and whether he is feeling better and his symptoms are gone, and he’s available to play.”

Lacazette could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in watching on at Stamford Bridge as the pair are injured.

So who will line-up for Arsenal and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, 20 April at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final saw Mateo Kovacic limp off with an ankle injury and so he is in doubt for this fixture. Long-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be missing but Ross Barkley could return from illness.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may see the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu as he is scheduled to be back in training this week. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are both out with injury and Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt after he tested positive for Covid last week.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Odds

Chelsea – 17/20

Draw – 5/2

Arsenal – 3/1

Prediction

Arsenal’s recent dip in form and their FA Cup semi-final win will give Chelsea confidence heading into this match. The Gunners are fighting for a top four spot but Thomas Tuchel’s side should be able to bag a win at home. Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?