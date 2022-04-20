Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday will see the Gunners hope to revive their top four hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s men have lost their last three league games, the last coming as a 1-0 loss to Southampton, which has seen Tottenham and Manchester United get a foothold in the Champions League qualification fight.

The Gunners are level on points with United and just three behind Spurs who currently hold fourth place. Arteta spoke earlier this season about the importance of Arsenal getting back to European football after missing out last season for the first time in 25 years.

“We have to be there, we should be there,” Arteta told the BBC. “Our history obliges to be there but we are not there yet and there are still a lot of games to play.

“We have an excellent group of people at the club who believe in what we do and then you have to put performance into results.”

But how can fans watch and when is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final saw Mateo Kovacic limp off with an ankle injury and so he is in doubt for this fixture. Long-term absentees Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be missing but Ross Barkley could return from illness.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may see the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu as he is scheduled to be back in training this week. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are both out with injury and Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt after he tested positive for Covid last week.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Odds

Chelsea – 17/20

Draw – 5/2

Arsenal – 3/1

Prediction

Arsenal’s recent dip in form and their FA Cup semi-final win will give Chelsea confidence heading into this match. The Gunners are fighting for a top four spot but Thomas Tuchel’s side should be able to bag a win at home. Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.

