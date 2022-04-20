Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arteta on Marcelo Flores’ future at Arsenal

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

After crashing out of the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side recovered their momentum with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup final. The saga surrounding the club’s takeover continues to rumble on in the background but on the pitch, the Blues sit in third and are all but assured of a top-four spot. “It seems like things are pretty safe (in the top-four race) but things can change so, so quickly,” Tuchel warned.

Arsenal have seen their own top-four hopes unravel in disastrous fashion. Mikel Arteta’s side have lost four of their last five league games, undoing so much of the progress the Spaniard had seemingly made this season, while Alexandre Lacazette has failed to take on the goalscoring burden up front. Arsenal’s most recent defeat, against Southampton last weekend, was perhaps the most dismal, however, the Gunners are still in contention for a coveted Champions League spot, largely thanks to the stumbles of their rivals. They come into the fixture three points adrift of Tottenham having played a game less than Antonio Conte’s side.

Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1650474051 Chelsea vs Arsenal: Recent results Chelsea responded from getting knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid (5-4 agg) with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup final at the weekend. They’ll face Liverpool for the chance to lift the iconic trophy in May but beforehand have the opportunity to cement their place in Europe’s top competition next season. Last time out in the league the Blues battered Southampton 6-0 and will be hoping to do a similar job on Arsenal tonight. The Gunners are in a serious dip of form. After going six league games unbeaten – including five victories in that run – they have won just once in their last five matches. Arsenal have only scored one goal so far in April and have slumped to defeats against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton yet are still in the hunt for a top four finish and will draw level with fourth placed Spurs if they win this evening. Michael Jones 20 April 2022 18:00 1650473502 Chelsea vs Arsenal Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Chelsea’s derby clash with Arsenal as the two London sides go head-to-head in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s men come into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup where they reached the final and have the chance of lifting silverware this season. In the league they are five points clear of Tottenham (4th), have a firm grip on a place in the top four and have at least one game in hand on the teams closest to them in the table. Arsenal on the other hand are rocking after three straight defeats has seen them surrender a spot in the Champions League places to their north London rivals. They are currently fifth in the league but have a game in hand on Spurs and can draw level with them on points if they manage to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening. Manager Mikel Arteta is in need of a win and will be hoping to get one over the Gunners’ London rivals tonight. Michael Jones 20 April 2022 17:51

