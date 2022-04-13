Chelsea: Tuchel ‘disappointed but proud’ after narrow Real Madrid defeat

Thomas Tuchel said he is “disappointed” after Chelsea’s narrow loss to Real Madrid, but added he is “proud” of how his players fought back from a first-leg home defeat that made winning the tie an almost impossible job.
Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win, punishing the Blues in extra time at the Bernabeu.
“We are very disappointed and very proud at the same time, we played a fantastic match,” Tuchel said.
“We were unlucky, that’s why we’re disappointed. We got beaten by pure individual quality and conversion.”
