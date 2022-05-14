Chelsea tragedy: Man arrested as woman and three dogs killed in car crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman and three dogs died in a car collision on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old male driving the Audi involved in the incident was found with minor injuries, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for Planning, Place and Environment for the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said: “We’re extremely saddened to hear about the collision on Cheyne Walk which resulted in the tragic death of a woman and three dogs.”