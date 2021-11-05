Chelsea team news: Mason Mount back in contention to play Burnley after illness but Romelu Lukaku remains out

Mason Mount will be available for Chelsea’s Premier League encounter with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after recovering from illness, but manager Thomas Tuchel must continue with a makeshift attack as striker Romelu Lukaku remains out injured.

Mount missed the past two games – a league win over Newcastle and a Champions League victory against Malmo – but returned to training this week and could feature against the Clarets after suffering with a wisdom tooth infection.

However, Tuchel said Mount had lost weight after struggling to eat and will need to be assessed before the game. “He lost weight and cannot eat properly, he takes medication,” Tuchel said. “Let’s see, he is in the squad for tomorrow and can play some minutes but we need to wait for the reaction.”

In midfield, N’Golo Kante is available again after feeling some muscle tightness and Christian Pulisic is in training and ready to return to action, but Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury. Marcos Alonso has also been ruled out after picking up a late injury in the match against Malmo. Forwards Lukaku and Timo Werner also remain out, meaning Kai Havertz could lead the line once more.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Tuchel complained about the volume of matches on the schedule, with the players due to fly away on international duty next week. “There’s too many windows, competitions and games for the top players, Tuchel said. “It increases quantity but not quality. I am fighting for quality. Everyone wants top players on the pitch but it is too much.”

Tuchel also praised new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, describing the appointment as “good news” for the Premier League. “He is one of the best managers in the world. Look at his titles, he will make it super tough to play against Tottenham.”

