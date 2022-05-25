Chelsea takeover: Government and Premier League approve Todd Boehly sale

The government has issued a licence permitting the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly.

Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale after being sanctioned following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

After weeks of discussion, the Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium’s takeover was approved by the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Government approval, the last obstacle to completion, came shortly after.

“Late last night the UK government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It’s believed the deal is worth £4.25 billion.

