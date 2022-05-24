Chelsea takeover given green light by Premier League

The Premier League has given the green light for Chelsea’s takeover by the consortium led by Todd Boehly to be completed, however, the sale still hinges on government approval.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed that the consortium has passed the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

“The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly / Clearlake Consortium,” the statement read.

“The purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

The £4.25bn takeover deal, which includes a £1.75bn pledge of investment into the club, has been fronted by LA Dodgers part-owner Boehly and backed by the US investment firm Clearlake Capital.

Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale before the government imposed sanctions on the 55-year-old following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Chelsea given a special licence to continue operating until 31 May.

The completion of the takeover has been delayed while the government have sought guarantees that no proceeds from the sale will benefit the Russian oligarch or his family.

More follows…

