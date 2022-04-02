Chelsea Supporters’ Trust says its members do not support Ricketts family’s bid

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust says its membership “neither supports nor has confidence in” the Ricketts family’s bid to buy the Blues.

The influential CST conducted a snap survey of members, with 77 per cent of those polled claiming not to support the Ricketts’ bid to buy Chelsea.

The Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts are among the final four bidders aiming to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club (Adam Davy/PA)

Cubs chiefs and siblings Tom and Laura Ricketts front the family’s candidacy to take over at the west London club.

Chelsea fans have organised a protest against the Ricketts’ candidacy to take place before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Father Joe Ricketts, who has no role at the Cubs or in the bid to buy Chelsea, branded Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails from 2019.

Chelsea fans have voiced concerns consistently on social media, and now the CST has added further weight to those worries.

“At present, it is clear that our membership neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family’s bid for the club,” read a CST statement.

“This is reflective of wider concerns articulated by large, vocal sections of Chelsea’s supporter base.

Lord Sebastian Coe, pictured, is pushing hard to take over at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The CST Board is guided by our membership, and thus we do not currently believe it is in the best interests of our members for the Ricketts family’s bid to succeed.

“We await further public detail from the Ricketts family on concrete steps they will take to address the well-documented concerns of Chelsea supporters.

“Should the Ricketts publicly set out clear and detailed plans on how they will address support concerns, we may survey our members again in the next week.”

Tom Ricketts has built bridges with the Muslim community in Chicago ever since his father’s 2019 comments, and continues to apologise for his father’s comments.

The Ricketts have been adding advisory partners in fine-tuning their bid ahead of the April 11 deadline for improved offers, but their bid is understood to be funded entirely by cash.

Hedge fund supremo Ken Griffin has added his significant personal financial clout behind the Ricketts’ bid for Chelsea.

Blues supporters continue to raise fears over the Ricketts’ candidacy to buy the club, however, with those issues crystallised in the CST survey.

Those bidding to buy Chelsea might have chance to meet with manager Thomas Tuchel next week (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Last week, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust stated that the Ricketts family must urgently and publicly address supporter concerns – especially with regard to inclusivity, given both past and recent statements by members of the family,” read the CST statement.

“We also committed to surveying our members as to their confidence and support in the Ricketts family’s bid for Chelsea FC.

“Yesterday we conducted a snap survey of our membership. We asked our membership whether, based on information in the public domain as of April 1, they had confidence that the Ricketts family would run an inclusive and successful club, and we asked whether they supported the Ricketts family’s bid.

“Our members have given a clear message in this regard: 72 per cent of those who responded do not currently have confidence that the Ricketts family would run an inclusive and successful club, with five per cent of respondents believing they would.

“Similarly, 77 per cent of members who responded do not support the Ricketts family’s bid for Chelsea FC and three per cent of respondents are in support.

“It is essential that the new owners of Chelsea FC have the confidence of the supporter base and demonstrate an understanding of the values that we stand for.”

Sir Martin Broughton, pictured, is among those battling to buy Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been granted a special Government licence to continue operating, though under strict terms.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt.

LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and British business titan Jonathan Goldstein, Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe, the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca are the four remaining contenders.

