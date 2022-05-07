Chelsea sale news LIVE: LA Dodgers’ Todd Boehly consortium signs £4.25bn agreement to buy club ahead of Wolves match

(Getty Images)

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid – which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital – ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total. That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season. Chelsea are in action on Saturday afternoon, with Thomas Tuchel’s side facing Wolves as they look to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth for next term in the process. Follow all the news and reaction to the Chelsea sale, plus team news and live action from Chelsea vs Wolves below:

Show latest update 1651914797 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly consortium has signed £4.25bn agreement to buy club Chelsea have confirmed Todd Boehly’s consortium has agreed terms to buy the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal. Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly has won the race to buy the Blues amid the most public major sports franchise takeover in history. Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss must now wait for Premier League and UK Government approval before rubber-stamping the takeover. “Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, to acquire the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Of the total investment being made, £2.5billion will be applied to purchase the shares in the club, and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100 per cent to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. “UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account. “In addition the proposed new owners will commit £1.75billion in further investment for the benefit of the club.” For the full report on the club statement, see here: Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 10:13

