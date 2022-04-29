A late new bid has been made to buy Chelsea FC on Friday, with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirming that they hope to beat the other three current offers to buy the club from Roman Abramovich.

The west London side has been up for sale since just before the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the government in March as a consequence of the invasion of Russia and his links to Vladimir Putin.

Three bids were under consideration by New York merchant bank The Raine Group, after the fourth – from the Ricketts family – withdrew their offer in mid-March.

Ratcliffe’s offer is worth £4bn, including £2.5bn for the initial purchase and a further £1.75bn across 10 years to fund improvements to the stadium and team, report The Times.

“We put an offer in this morning,” Ratcliffe said. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chelsea sale: Late £4bn bid made by Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe