Chelsea sale: Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca outlines plan for bid to buy club

Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has outlined his plan to bid for Chelsea, with the club up for sale due to speculation around Roman Abramovich’s connections to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich announced last month that he would be selling the Premier League club, and Pagliuca has emerged as a candidate to purchase the Blues.

The American is co-owner of NBA franchise the Boston Celtics and is co-chairman of Bain Capital, a private investment firm.

On Tuesday, a statement issued on behalf of Pagliuca outlined the 67-year-old’s plan to bid for Chelsea, as well as his intentions of developing the club if his bid is successful.

Below is Pagliuca’s statement in full:

“During this hugely significant week for Chelsea, we would first like to wish Thomas [Tuchel, head coach] and the Chelsea squad the very best of luck ahead of tonight’s Champions League match against Real Madrid. Having witnessed a great 6-0 win against Southampton last week, I hope to see a comeback for the ages against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg.

“This process has been a disconcerting time for the football club and fans. Throughout my life and career, my ethos has always been to operate quietly, with integrity, and let my actions and results speak loudly. However, it is imperative to clarify and assure supporters about our bid group and its commitments, to emphasize how seriously we take our potential responsibility to Chelsea.

“Our first focus and goal is to make strategic investments to continue competing for championships and trophies. We will support our players and managers to make sure that Chelsea are habitual winners and title contenders, whether in the Premier League, Champions League or the Women’s Super League (the only Super League we intend competing in, for the record). In addition, we will continue to invest in the youth academy to develop the stars of the future and we would not be in this process if we did not have an exciting and inclusive vision for Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club

“Our second focus will be to continue to cherish and preserve the legacy and traditions of the club. In over 20 years of ownership of the Boston Celtics, we have not once considered changing the name, colors, or logo of the club. This is our guarantee to Chelsea fans.

“Not only are we committed to remaining at the home of Chelsea, Stamford Bridge, but we are inspired to renovate or redevelop the stadium. Chelsea is a world-class team, in a world-class city, with world-class fans: it deserves a world-class stadium.

“Our third focus will be having a significant positive impact in the community. We believe passionately that clubs have a social responsibility, and we will continue to support The Chelsea Foundation and its impressive work in education, health and wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion both locally and globally. Chelsea should be the Pride of London for its on and off-field accomplishments. It has fans all over the world and we will not tolerate bullying, anti-semitism, racism, or any other form of hateful speech – and neither should our fans.

“Ultimately, fans will see our commitment and, we hope, trust us to stay true to our values on and off the pitch. We understand the responsibilities that come with such an important sporting institution and hold ourselves accountable to the fans.

“Later this week, we will submit a substantial and credible bid proposal – one that we expect will meet the respective requirements and regulations of the Premier League, UK Government and UEFA – and we pledge to honor our commitment to credibility and good guardianship of Chelsea Football Club from day one.”

Chelsea’s men’s team lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid last week, suffering a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

On Tuesday evening, Tuchel’s side face Real in the Spanish capital as they look to overturn the deficit and book their spot in the semi-finals, having won the competition last season.

