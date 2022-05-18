Chelsea face challenge to keep up with rivals this summer, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea face a summer of “rebuilding” amid the impact of the Stamford Bridge club’s sale.

Chelsea will lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers this summer.

The Blues are blocked from making new signings or securing existing players to new deals under the strict terms of the temporary UK government licence.

Owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich’s lawyers are understood to be hopeful of striking a legal resolution with the government that could now usher through Chelsea’s £4.25billion sale to Todd Boehly.

The government is yet to agree to any terms, it is understood, with the granting of a licence to complete the sale the final step of Boehly’s purchase process.

Chelsea’s hiatus in the transfer market has allowed rivals, both domestic and European, to steal a march on summer window targets.

Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You ask many times if we have a delay in approaching players and making plans; of course, a huge delay,” said Blues boss Tuchel.

“We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge.

“I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here – if I can promise that. I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

“We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see.

Chelsea could soon have new owners (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“On how the delay and sanctions will affect us, there is a risk.

“It will be very challenging to make up for the disadvantage, given the situation of the other two teams, City and Liverpool, who are already improving the squad and set one benchmark after the other in all aspects of the game.”

Lawyers for Abramovich and the government are understood to remain in talks on how to handle the Stamford Bridge club’s £1.5billion debt to the Chelsea owner.

Abramovich has wanted to write off that debt, but the Government sanctions blocked that process amid frozen accounts.

Todd Boehly, right, with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, left (Adam Davy/PA)

The government is understood to have raised repeated concerns that Abramovich would renege on his pledge to waive those loans and seeks legally binding assurances that he will in no way benefit from the sale.

Abramovich’s lawyers are understood to be confident that their latest proposals will prove acceptable to Downing Street.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly struck a purchase agreement to buy Chelsea in the early hours of May 7, having won the ultra-competitive and uniquely public race.

US magnate Boehly met Chelsea managers Tuchel and Emma Hayes last week and will now hope to complete the takeover with little further delay.

The Premier League must give the final sign-off on Boehly’s consortium through owners’ and directors’ tests, before the Government issues a new licence to allow the sale to complete.

Chelsea’s temporary Government licence expires on May 31, with the date acting as a hard deadline for the sale.

The expected resolution between Abramovich and the Government should mean that deadline remains on course to be met.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chelsea face challenge to keep up with rivals this summer, says Thomas Tuchel