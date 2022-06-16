Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.
Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.
They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton – a place where they lost last year – before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.
The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.
Full Chelsea fixture list:
06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea
13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
08/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea
22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
26/12/2022 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
18/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
04/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
18/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
01/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
26/04/2023 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
13/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
Source Link Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed