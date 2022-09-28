‘Chello Show’ To ‘Gully Boy’; India’s Oscar Entries That Were Allegedly Copied From International Films

Almost everyone in India were expecting RRR to be India’s official entry for Oscars 2023, however, FFI shocked everyone as they announced that Gujarati movie, Chello Show, will be India’s official entry. There was much hue and cry about RRR and also The Kashmir Files being snubbed from the Oscars race. Several prominent celebs pointed out that RRR’s global success was enough to send it to Oscars. Amidst all the backlash, there are also reports that Chello Show was copied from the Academy Award-winning 1988 Italian film Cinema Paradiso.

This isn’t the first time that an official Oscar entry was accused of copying another International film. Back in 2019, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was also accused of plagariing Eminem’s movie 8 Mile. Here are some of India’s official Oscar entries that were accused of copying.

1. Chello Show

Chello Show is a 2021 Gujarati coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. The makers of the movie were accused of plagarizing the movie from the Academy Award-winning 1988 Italian film Cinema Paradiso. Director Pan Nalin addressed these rumours and tweeted, “Copy? Homage? Inspiration? Original? Find out yourself on 14.10.2022 in cinemas near you. Power to the people, let them decide.”

2. Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated. Several netizens drew comparison between Gully Boy and Eminem’s Oscar-winning film 8 Mile.

Gully Boy (2019) so blatantly copies 8 Mile (2002) that in some scenes framing, character placement, lights and even action is exactly the same: pic.twitter.com/YIZfDn4Ehs — Chandrakant (@MiserlyGeek) January 12, 2019

3. Barfi!

Anurag Basu’s Barfi! was selected as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards. Several netizens shared videos showing side-by-side comparisons with Hollywood films like Cops, The Adventurer, City Lights, Singin’ in the Rain, Project A, The Notebook and Benny & Joon. The media accused Basu of plagrizing these films without giving due credit.

Never considered Barfi a copy. The moments of the original scenes blended as homage in the context and emotions of Barfi’s world is the work of a fine filmmaker not a plagiarist! — Vasan Bala (@Vasan_Bala) August 7, 2020

4. Newton

Amit V. Masurkar’s Newton was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. It was accused of plagarizing the Iranian movie Secret Ballot, however, several celebs like Anurag Kashyap came out in support of the movie and denied any plagiarism.

