Chef creates scotch egg that weighs as much as a small toddler

A chef has set a new world record for scotch eggs by using an ostrich egg, which on its own took 90 minutes to cook.

Leigh Evans’ savoury – but vegetarian – treat eventually weighted in at 8kg, including the 1.7kg ostrich egg.

His recipe also included 1kg of grated cheddar cheese, 2kg of bread crumbs and nearly 5kg of peas.

The entire process took more than six hours to complete, with an hour and a half dedicated to boiling the ostrich egg.

Mr Evans, who works for the egg producer Clarence Court, smashed the Guinness World Record for largest ever vegetarian scotch egg.

His unique pea, mint and cheddar recipe weighed 8.3kg and was twice the size of his head.

Mr Evans, from Corsham, Wiltshire, broke the record as part of Clarence Court’s national vegetarian week celebrations.

Leigh Evans peels a 1.7kg ostrich egg while building his record-breaking snack (Clarence Court / SWNS)

He said: “This was a first for me, having not created anything so large in my cooking career.

“I always enjoy a challenge, and this was one that I really did enjoy doing.

“I am delighted to have broken a Guinness World Record title and have had enormous fun creating this much-loved picnic staple.”

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record using industrial scales supervised by two independent witnesses.

