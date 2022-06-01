cheesegeek: Brie-liant Father’s Day gifts are in the bag

Let’s face it: when it comes to celebrating important days of the year, Father’s Day can be a tricky one to nail. Don’t get us wrong; that’s not because we love them any less. It’s more down to the fact that, generally speaking, most dads are easy-going types who would be happy with the mere gift of a lie-in and five minutes peace during MOTD.

Does that mean you should forgo making an effort? Of course it doesn’t!

Our fathers are our rocks and our heroes who deserve to be spoiled, even if they insist they don’t want to be. And you can do better than yet another pair of cufflinks or a toiletries set- especially if your old man is the foodie type.

Introducing cheesegeek, a thoroughly modern cheesemonger for whom curd is the word and grate (sorry not sorry) gift ideas are in the bag. The online portal is a gateway to cheesy goodness and is on hand to satisfy the urges of all fromage fanatics with a range of hefty gift boxes packed to the hilt with cheese of every description. Hard, soft, nose-crinklingly pongy and bursting with flavour – they’ve got it all.

They’re probably best known for their range of subscription services which are offered on a rolling monthly basis – because what’s more exciting than a regular drop of cheesy wonders landing on your doorstep on the reg?

Connoisseurs of fine cheeses from around the world, they offer cheese boxes like The Elvis (get it on a 3, 6, 9 or 12 monthly basis), a box filled with up to five premium UK cheeses, as well as The Jimi which delivers a winning selection of cheesy morsels on a 1-2 month basis. There are paired boxes matched with charcuterie or booze and classic cheese boxes at prices as low as £35.

The company also offers standalone boxes to allow you to try its offering commitment-free for a one-off cost.

This June, cheesegeek is answering the call for the perfect Father’s Day gift with its dedicated Top of the Pops box, a monster hamper with – wait for it – 1kg of delicious cheese.

What’s in the Top of the Pops box?

There are five cheeses for your old pa to tuck into, but that’s not all. Each one has been paired with a beer or wine to bring out the flavours to their fullest and roundest. Plus, there’s snacking salami rounds from Curing Rebels, three small jars of condiments and of course, a packet of Peter’s Yard Spelt and Fig Crackers to round things off wonderfully.

If you want to make an even bigger fuss of him (hey, why not?), splash out an extra £25 on the Deluxe version, which throws a 20cl bottle of Sipsmith Martinez Cheeseboard Gin (crafted specifically for cheesegeek!) into the mix as well as a pair of branded cheesegeek socks as an extra treat.

Whichever option you choose, delivery comes free in a snazzy climate controlled box (nothing worse than sweaty cheese, amirite?) with a 48 hour freshness guarantee. The internal packaging is also made from recycled wool rather than shredded cardboard which is a rather nice consideration.

There’s also score cards and bullet point information on the selection as well as its origin and tasting notes, really bringing home the “geek” in cheesegeek.

cheesegeek offers gifts from £30 to £100 – perfect for Father’s Day, whatever your budget.

Gifts from £35:

Why not try: The Lionel, The Elvis Gift Subscriptions or The Freddie: Cheese & Beer

From £50:

The Tina: Cheese & Wine or The Sonny & Cher: Cheese & Charcuterie

From £75:

Our favourite for Father’s Day: The Top of the Pops

From £100:

The Top of the Pops Deluxe or The Elvis: 6 & 12 Month Subscriptions

Shop now at cheesegeek.com

