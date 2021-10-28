Cheap mattress deals for November: Save 40% in the Simba sale, plus more from Eve Sleep and Emma

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without. It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.

The IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start if you need some expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness for you, to deciphering the difference between memory foam and spring.

And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point.

As for making sure buying a new mattress is less of a costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve rounded up the cheapest priced mattresses below.

The best mattress deals for November 2021 in the UK are:

Casper hybrid mattress: Was £950, now £750, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £950, now £750, Mattressonline.co.uk Simba hybrid mattress: Was £879, now £527.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £879, now £527.40, Simbasleep.com Sealy nostromo 1400: Was £1,216.80, now £639.95, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £1,216.80, now £639.95, Mattressonline.co.uk Nectar memory foam mattress: Was £749, now £449.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Was £749, now £449.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,239, now £743.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,239, now £743.40, Simbasleep.com Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,699, now £1,019.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,699, now £1,019.40, Simbasleep.com Emma original mattress: Was £699, now £384.45, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Was £699, now £384.45, Emma-mattress.co.uk Eve the original hybrid: Was £769, now £538, Evesleep.co.uk

Was £769, now £538, Evesleep.co.uk Otty hybrid mattress: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £809.95, now £699.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

In our guide to the best mattresses our writer said of this, “Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack – “how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £200 off, and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.” For Halloween, the sleep brand are offering 40 per cent off all mattresses.

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

As a top name in the mattress industry, it’s no surprise that Sealy “nailed it with this supportive, breathable, pocket-sprung mattress which is ideal for those who prefer a softer mattress.” Or at least that’s what our reviewer thought in our guide to the best mattresses.

The top latex, pillow-like layer that sits slightly above the main mattress, provides “outstanding comfort and support – with the added bonus that it doesn’t need flipping, although you should rotate it periodically”. And it currently has a huge saving that you don’t want to miss.

Another whopping discount from yet another mattress that featured in our review of the best, with our writer noting that the USP here is the 365-night trial, “meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you”. Plus, “if you do keep it, there’s a lifetime warranty”.

This is also a great one for the eco-conscious among us because Nectar Sleep stands out for being “the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral”. All its emissions are offset by various global schemes, including an Amazon forest protection programme.

As for the mattress itself, it is comprised of “three layers of foam” and is “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers.” This is a serious bundle worth snapping up as you’ll not just get the mattress, but also two pillows, a mattress topper, a sheet set and a duvet thrown in for free – you really can’t go wrong. For a limited time only, you can get 40 per cent off all mattresses and a free adjustable pillow.

“If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses.

“You won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool,” they said. As a top-of-the-range mattress in Simba’s line-up, we’d really recommend making use of this discount today.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,699, now £1,019.40, Simbasleep.com

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep.

Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Emma is a well-known, reliable brand when it comes to bedding, particularly mattresses, and right now you can snap one up at a fraction of the price as the brand is hosting its autumn sale with 50 per cent off its most popular styles. A bestseller, the original mattress seriously impressed our reviewer who said it left them with a “particularly luxurious sleep every single night.”

“You get that instant squishy sensation that comes with a full memory foam mattress as it moulds to your body, but not so much that you feel as though you’re being enveloped by it” praised our writer. “Then, all night, that’s where you remain, cushioned and supported, whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side – trust us, we tried them all.”

There’s a very nice 25 per cent off this mattress from leading bed-in-a-box brand Eve. At 25cm thickness with medium firmness, this hybrid mattress is said to be extremely supportive.

“If you sleep in different positions, it’s definitely one to consider as the seven zoned sections help to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg the shoulder’s and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t,” praised our writer in our review of the best mattresses.

A big selling point is that with all Eve mattresses you can arrange to have your old mattress removed and recycled at the same time.

Read the full Eve sleep review

Otty hybrid mattress: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

Available in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor sizes, this model received high praise in our review of the best mattresses. With five layers, it is on the firm side and our reviewer noted that she could feel it adapting to her body as they moved, “giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress”. Plus, it proved “particularly supportive” for their spine, with our writer calling it “brilliant” for those who sleep on their back.

“If you’re looking for a medium-firm all-rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy,” noted our writer in the review of the best mattresses. It’s breathable, doesn’t get too warm and “you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over”. They added that nobody “should have any complaints” about this mattress.

