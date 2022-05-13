Charlo vs Castano time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

For the second time in 10 months, Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will look to determine an undisputed super-welterweight champion this Saturday.

The pair went the distance in July but saw their initial bout end as a split draw, and now they go head to head again with hopes of a more decisive ending.

American Charlo puts his IBF, WBC and WBA Super titles on the line in California while aiming to win the WBO belt held by Argentine Castano.

Charlo, 31, enters the bout with a professional record of 34-1-1 (18 knockouts), while Castano, 32, is unbeaten at 17-0-2 (12 KOs).

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The main card will begin at 2am BST on Sunday 15 May (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday 14 May).

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, Showtime will air the event live.

In the UK, Premier Boxing Champions will stream the action live on YouTube.

Odds

Charlo – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Castano – 9/5

Via Betfair.

Card so far

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano (undisputed super-welterweight title)

Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton (welterweight)

Kevin Gonzalez vs Emanuel Rivera (super-bantamweight)

