Charlize Theron's Shares First Photo As Doctor Strange's Lover Clea; Fans Say 'The Greatest Couple'

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released last week in theatres and left fans wanting more after the mid-credit scene. After several rumours and speculations, Charlize Theron finally confirmed that she has indeed joined the MCU as she shared the first photo of herself as Clea. For the unversed Clea is Doctor Strange’s lover/wife in comics and plays an important role in the story arc of Doctor Strange. The mid-credit scene saw Theron’s Clea meeting Strange for the first time and possibly whisking him away to the Dark Dimension.

Charlize Theron took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared the first stills of her and Benedict Cumberbatch as Clea and Doctor Strange. In the comics Clea and Doctor Strange first meet in the Dark Dimension as Clea is the niece of Dormmamu. Clea eventually moves to Earth and becomes Doctor Strange’s student and learns mystic art from him. That is where their relationship and the two eventually get married.

As Theron shared the picture, she got a warm welcome from the fans on the internet and several netizens said that it was a perfect casting. One user wrote, “I don’t know if you guys are aware that we have academy award winner Charlize Theron and two time academy award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch as Clea and Doctor Strange, we are not ready for THE GREATEST COUPLE .” Take a look at netizens reaction here.

i don’t know if you guys are aware that we have academy award winner charlize theron and two time academy award nominee benedict cumberbatch as clea and doctor strange, we are not ready for THE GREATEST COUPLE #multiverseofmadness pic.twitter.com/fluJYUmoX4 — ً (@itboytchlmt) May 11, 2022

🗣 CLEA & STEPHEN FANS RISE #MultiverseOfMadness They are incredibly attractive together. pic.twitter.com/bvfzM69MIq — thelostsmiles | Phil Burbank’s scarf (@SmilingBenedict) May 10, 2022

Charlize Theron as Clea has to be one of the best MCU castings pic.twitter.com/YULW0MIlpJ — CBMHype Ω (@CBMHype) May 8, 2022

I guess PalmerStrange is over but Clea Strange is coming 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/4XcVO00SR7 — wasabi 🍀 (@RachMcNugget) May 5, 2022

Charlize Theron as Clea is PERFECT casting #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/ysFxSvp7R4 — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) May 10, 2022

strange and clea should have a series. i want that slow burn romance, where their relationship build up slowly — stef SAW DSITMOM!!‎۞ (@stephenpedia) May 10, 2022

💜The terrific and lovely @CharlizeAfrica unveiled her appearance as #Clea in the new #DoctorStrange on her Insta! What did YOU think of the film’s interpretation? Being a big fan of Theron, I’m excited about this casting! Also my recent cover to STRANGE pic.twitter.com/ANatzOP5Ao — J. Scott Campbell♠️🎨 (@JScottCampbell) May 11, 2022

