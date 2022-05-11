Charlize Theron shares first images of her MCU character Clea and fans are ‘thrilled’

Charlize Theron has shared the first images of her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea.

On Wednesday 11 May, the 46-year-old actor shared two photos on social media platforms that give a quick look at her in Clea’s makeup and costume.

Theron captioned the post: “Meet Clea.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor’s character has a post-credits scene in Disney and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In an interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast last week, screenwriter Michael Waldron talked about Theron’s character.

“First off – Charlize Theron, holy s***!” he said. “We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is, you could say, the great love of Doctor Strange but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself.

“Her backstory is fascinating; she’s the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie.”

He added: “[Doctor Strange and Clea] have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her. But it felt like we had to close the book, to some extent, on his love story with Christine Palmer – the Rachel McAdams character – and so Doctor Strange hears that wisdom from Christine to face his fears and be open to the idea of loving someone.”

“And then along comes Clea, and I guess we’ll see what happens next between the two of them,” he said.

Many MCU fans are thrilled about Theron’s character.

“Of all the surprise castings for one of my favorite characters in the comics, Charlize is the biggest one yet,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Perfect casting.”

