Charlie Cox Reveals The MCU Characters He Wants To See In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ And Fans Are All For It

After getting their hearts broken in 2015, Charlie Cox starrer Daredevil fans awakened in 2021 when they saw the blind lawyer in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following his cameo in the global blockbuster, an original 18-episode series was announced which is slated to release in 2024.

Dubbed Daredevil: Born Again, the revival series has hyped the fans around. Recently, at Disney’s D23 Expo event, Charlie Cox talked about the upcoming venture and revealed the MCU heroes he wants to see in the series. In an interview with THR, the 39-year-old actor revealed that he wishes to have Tatiana Maslany and Tom Hiddleston on the series.

”There’s so many people. I’ve worked with Tatiana in She-Hulk, she’s unbelievable and we had so much fun together, I loved working with her. It would be so cool if she could return the favour,” Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock made a special cameo in Tatiana’s new MCU series She-Hulk.

”Tom Hiddleston’s one of my best friends, I don’t know how our worlds would ever combine, but it’d be cool if he made a little cameo somehow,” the actor added. He also quipped about the nature of Loki’s cameo in the series, fully expecting the God of Mischief to create havoc in the universe. Cox quipped, ”even if he just showed up with the Tesseract and went off again”.

Although not much has been revealed about Daredevil: Born Again, fans are totally behind Charlie Cox’s idea. One netizen wrote, ”The sheer amount of joy I’m experiencing right now is uncanny”. Check out the tweets below.

I’ve “dream casted” Charlie Cox and Tatiana Maslany together for years I can’t believe it’s happening this Thursday — char🐰🐯🐱🐹🐥🐿🐨 (@charbutterfly) September 11, 2022

Wow didn’t expect a #Loki cameo possibility in #DaredevilBornAgain 🙂 I don’t even know how it will work but it would be nice if they can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/p6N5eqKdMX — Shahed Chowdhuri @ Microsoft (@shahedC) September 11, 2022

Well, even Loki needs a lawyer. — Shel Ranz (@CaptainRanz) September 11, 2022

Tom and Charlie friendship is everything — loki_hiddles (@lokihiddles1) September 11, 2022

Tatiana Manslay coz damn right she SLAYS 💅 — Cassandra (@cassiegeller_) September 11, 2022

