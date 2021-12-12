Charles Oliveira retains lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier in UFC 269 main event

Charles Oliveira retained the UFC lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday night, capping off a thrilling night of fights in Las Vegas.

Former interim champion Poirier was challenging for the undisputed belt for the second time in his career, but the American’s newest venture ended the same way as his previous attempt – with the ‘Diamond’ losing via submission.

Poirier failed to unify the lightweight titles in 2019 as he tapped out to a rear naked choke against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then fought once more before retiring and relinquishing the undisputed gold.

In the meantime, Poirier fought his way back to the top of the division with three straight wins, including two against old rival Conor McGregor this year. Meanwhile, Oliveira claimed the belt vacated by Khabib, knocking out Michael Chandler in May to become lightweight champion.

It all led to this highly-anticipated main event in the final UFC pay-per-view of 2021, and the in-ring action delivered on the hype.

A blistering first round saw Poirier drop the champion multiple times, though Oliveira survived and managed to clinch his challenger on numerous occasions, landing damaging knees to the body and uppercuts in close.

After dropping Oliveira for a third time in the first round, the American followed the jiu-jitsu specialist into his guard, landing a slicing elbow from above.

The pair soon stood, trading punches as Poirier’s power advantage became increasingly clear – though Oliveira’s accuracy was keeping the ‘Diamond’ alert.

Oliveira dominated his challenger on the canvas for the majority of the second round.

Then, early in the third, Oliveira’s pressure paid off as he quickly jumped on Poirier’s back.

The Brazilian locked in a standing rear naked choke, forcing Poirier to tap out.

More follows…

