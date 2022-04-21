Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has similarities to Max Verstappen and predicts a shift at the top of Formula One over the coming years.

During the 2021 season, there was a generational clash between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen. The outcome of the season long battle ended in controversial fashion and Marko now believes there is a change in the guard at the top of Formula One with new drivers fighting for pole.

Ferrari pair Leclerc and Carlos Sainz lead the drivers championship and with Brit duo Lando Norris and George Russell also showing potential.

Marko believes there is a generational change within Formula One: “With Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris and Russell you now have four drivers who will shape F1 in the coming years,” the Austrian told F1insider.com.

Despite Monégasque Leclerc currently at the top of the rankings, Marko maintains he is not yet driving at the same level as Verstappen, who finds himself sixth in the drivers championship.

“First of all, Leclerc has won much less than Max and last year Sainz was still equivalent to him,’’ says Marko.

“’Leclerc handles much better with the new Ferrari, drives very fast and is also faultless. His self-confidence has grown enormously. It’s a bit reminiscent of Verstappen’s sovereign last year. Now we have to make sure that his dominance is broken.”

Formula One returns this weekend as Leclerc seeks out back-to-back wins on Ferrari’s home circuit at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, following victory in Melbourne last time out.

Source Link Charles Leclerc reminding Red Bull chief of Max Verstappen