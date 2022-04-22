Charles Leclerc insists watch robbery won’t affect his performance

Charles Leclerc has insisted being robbed of his watch in the lead up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not affect his performance this weekend.

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver was the victim of theft while on a night out in Tuscany earlier this week, with his €300,000 watch taken off his wrist while posing for a group photo.

The perpetrator managed to flee the scene before Leclerc realised what had happened, with authorities now searching for the person responsible for the crime.

But Ferrari racer Leclerc does not feel the off-track concerns will have any impact on how he races at the Imola circuit.

Speaking to Sky Sports about how the incident has affected him, he said: “It hasn’t been a great experience but I cannot say much more than that.”

He then went on to add: “Everything is going on with the police and they are trying to find them. It hasn’t been as smooth as what I’ve read.

“But overall I am fine and fully focused on the weekend. It won’t hurt me for this weekend.”

Leclerc has made a sensational start to the 2022 season, winning two of the first three races in Bahrain and Australia.

He has already amassed a sizable 34-point advantage over second place George Russell in the drivers’ standings as his rivals have faltered with pace and reliability issues.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the races in Bahrain and Melbourne, while seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton has found pace hard to come by in his Mercedes car following the new regulations.

