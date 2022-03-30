Charles Leclerc driving like he’s ‘capable of fighting for the championship’, says Ferrari boss

Charles Leclerc has shown that he is “capable of fighting for the world championship” in the opening two races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, according to Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

Leclerc followed a fine win at the Bahrain Grand Prix by pushing Max Verstappen close in Saudi Arabia, and tops the Drivers’ Championship standings after two weekends.

The Monegasque has long been mentioned as a likely world title contender, and appears to have perhaps the fastest car on the grid at his disposal in 2022.

Binotto, who was promoted to the position of team principal at the Italian outfit ahead of Leclerc’s first season with Ferrari in 2019, has said that he always expected Leclerc to reach this level.

Asked if his early-season form showed that Leclerc might be capable of securing a maiden F1 crown, Binotto affirmed: “I think he is.

“It’s something which I was expecting when renewing as well with him in the last year for up to 2024, because we know what he’s capable of.

“I think he is simply demonstrating that he’s capable of fighting for the championship.

“No doubt he’s got the talent, he’s got the capacity, he is a very good racer and we’re very happy with what he’s proving in these two races.”

Leclerc has reignited a rivalry with Verstappen this year that stretches back to junior karting competitions.

The Dutchman, who claimed his first Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship in 2021, looks likely to again be a lead contender as he bids to defend his crown, while Leclerc’s colleague Carlos Sainz has also recorded two podiums to begin the season.

A so far off-the-pace Mercedes will hope to make the requisite tweaks to force their way back into the title picture, but Leclerc is also confident that Ferrari have “more to come” – and thinks that it might be necessary.

“I’m quite happy about this start of the season, for sure,” Leclerc admitted.

“I’m working well with the team and the preparation for the first races was very good, so I feel good in general.

“But there’s definitely more to come. The thing I’m happy about is not really the performance, but I know exactly where I still need to work and what I need to improve to unlock more performance.

“Whether it will be enough or not to win the world championship, I have no idea. It’s still very early on in the season but let’s say that it’s a very good start.

“As I said many times, I think development will be key and we as drivers needs to help the team in the best way possible to keep this competitiveness.”

