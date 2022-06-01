Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are due to star in a special episode of Eastenders to celebrate Queen Elizabeth‘s platinum jubilee.
The royals will descend upon Albert Square to surprise residents for a jubilee-themed street party.
The scenes were filmed when the couple visited the new Eastenders set in Elstree back in March.
The one-off episode is due to air on 2 June, ahead of the platinum jubilee bank holiday the following day.
