Charles and Camilla honour Canadian war dead at wreath ceremony in Ottawa

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall honoured Canada’s war dead during a poignant wreath laying ceremony.

Charles and Camilla took part in the solemn event at the National War Memorial in the capital Ottawa as the second day of their tour began.

In brilliant sunshine, the couple stood motionless as a bugler played the last post and a period of silence observed.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony (Jacob King)

Before them was the imposing memorial, symbolising the sacrifice of all Canadian military in the cause of freedom in all conflicts.

Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, unveiled the memorial in May 1939 and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was added in 2000, the resting place of a Canadian serviceman from a war cemetery near Vimy Ridge, a First World War battle site in France.

At each corner of the tomb a member of the Armed Forces stood on guard facing outwards, head bowed with their arms resting on a rifle.

Charles laid a wreath of poppies, which featured the Prince of Wales’ feathers made from white on flowers, while Camilla left a bouquet.

Both floral tributes featured handwritten cards from the couple with the words “in grateful remembrance“.

Earlier, Charles was invested as an Extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit by the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.

The prince holds a number of honorary appointments and ranks with the Canadian military and the order recognises exceptional service displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

