Chaos on Truth Social as supporter is blocked by Donald Trump on platform: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Donald Trump brought chaos to his own social media platform this week after he was accused of “blocking” his “most loyal” supporter on Truth Social.

Social media user Lara8 said she was “devastated” after the former president “blocked” her on Thursday, the Daily Beast first reported.

She wrote on another pro-Trum platform, Gettr: “I have no idea, but President Trump has blocked me today on Truth Social”.

“All of you who know me, know I’m a very loyal supporter of President Trump and #FreeSpeech fighter,” she continued. “I hope it was a glitch or a mistake”.

Lara8 – who eventually deleted her Truth Social account – then shared half a dozen comments from other Trump supporters on Gettr who expressed their disbelief, which were seen by The Independent.

“This must surely be a mistake,” wrote Gettr user PatriotGrandma1. “You have always been a great supporter of our President and Melanie. I’m sorry that this happened to you, my Friend, but I am sure that it will be rectified. Love you”

Another said: “Wow! Don’t make sense”.

Explaining why she might have been “blocked” by Mr Trump on Truth Social, Lara8 wrote in another post on Gettr that she might have done “too much tagging but never with any bad intention”.

On Friday morning, she told her 59,000 Gettr followers that she had decided to delete her Truth Social account and was taking a “break” from social media.

“To everyone who is wondering I deleted my account, not Truth Social. Because I don’t see any sense in having an account where I cannot see President Trump’s Truth in real time anymore,” she argued.

“I’m his most loyal supporter and fighting for the Truth and always stand up to the Fake News Media lies”.

According to the Daily Beast, Getter CEO Jason Miller was among those to respond to Lara8’s posts about Truth Social and claimed: “President Trump did NOT block you, and he very much appreciates your support – I have first-hand confirmation of this.”

Mr Trump has recently been posting on the “pro-free speech” network run by former GOP congressman Devin Nunes after it launched earlier this year – and almost 12 months after the former president was banned from Twitter.

The Independent has approached Mr Trump’s office for comment.

