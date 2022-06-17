Chaos at Gatwick Airport continues amid flight cancellations and staff shortages

Havoc ensued at Gatwick Airport on Friday (17 June) as flight cancellations continued to cause chaos.

The airport announced that it was to cut its number of daily flights in the summer, to 825 in July and 850 in August.

It comes after dozens of flights were cancelled over half term, putting holiday plans in jeopardy.

Previous years have seen 900 flights a day.

This video shows a long line of people queueing for security.

