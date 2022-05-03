Channel crossings hit 7,000 for the year so far

More than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel this year so far, figures show.

Since the start of 2022, 7,240 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of government data by the PA news agency.

This is more than three times the number recorded for the same period in 2021 (2,390) and more than seven times the amount recorded at this point in 2020 (1,006).

Crossings resumed this weekend, with more than 500 people arriving in Kent over two days, after an 11-day stretch without any taking place amid bad weather conditions.

Children were helped by military personnel after being brought to shore in Dover, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some 293 people made the crossing to the UK in nine boats on Bank Holiday Monday after 254 in seven boats arrived on Sunday.

In April, there were nine days of crossings and 2,143 people arrived in the UK as a result.

The highest daily total for 2022 was recorded on April 13 when 651 people made the crossing in 18 boats.

A record 1,185 people made the crossing to the UK on November 11, 2021 – the highest recorded so far since the start of 2020.

