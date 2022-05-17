Large numbers of people have arrived on a Kent beach after Channel crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day.

More than 600 migrants have arrived in the UK since Saturday, with more brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.

Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with handheld scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the lifeboat.

Officers carry out security checks on Dungeness beach in Kent on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More crossings are believed to be under way, with other arrivals anticipated later.

Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency.

There were 19 people who made the crossing in one boat on Monday, after 436 in nine boats on Sunday and 167 in 13 boats on Sunday, according to Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Channel crossings continue for a fourth consecutive day