Channel 4 privatisation sparks Tory backlash as ministers accused of ‘throwing red meat to right-wing voters’

The government is facing a backlash from senior Conservatives over its plan to privatise Channel 4, as Boris Johnson was warned that Margaret Thatcher would not have attempted such a move.

The contentious decision to sell off the public-owned broadcaster has sparked outrage from opposition parties, top Tory backbenchers and leading media figures.

Channel 4’s former head of news and current affairs said the move was designed to “throw a bit of red meat to Tory supporters of a very right-wing nature at a time that the government is in trouble”.

Dorothy Byrne told Times Radio: “I think the political agenda is to show that the government is doing something radically right-wing to please people. It’s the same agenda as attacking the licence fee.”

Senior Tory figures Jeremy Hunt, Baroness Ruth Davidson, Damien Green and Tom Tugendhat were among those speaking out against the plan, confirmed by culture secretary Nadine Dorries on Monday.

Baroness Davidson, the former Scottish Tory party leader, pointed out that Channel 4 is “publicly owned, not publicly funded” and “doesn’t cost the tax payer a penny”.

Baroness Davidson said Channel 4 had helped create a thriving independent sector in Glasgow and elsewhere. “This is the opposite of levelling up,” she said on the plan.

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt said he had never considered privatising the channel during his time as culture secretary: “I’m not in favour of it,” he told Sky News.

He added: “As it stands Channel 4 provides competition to the BBC on public service broadcasting, the kinds of programmes that are not commercially viable. And it I think it would be a shame to lose that.”

Former cabinet minister Damian Green said the idea was “very unconservative” – pointing out that “[Margaret] Thatcher, who created it, never made that mistake”.

Senior Tory backbencher Tom Tugenhadt told Times Radio he was “pretty doubtful” about controversial the move. “I remain to be convinced this is going to achieve the aim the government has set out.”

The sell-off is expected to form part of a draft Media Bill to be unveiled at the Queen’s speech – setting out the forthcoming agenda for Boris Johnson’s government – next month.

Ms Dorries added in a tweet that she wanted the broadcaster to remain a “cherished place in British life” – but felt that government ownership was “holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”.

A government source told The Independent that the sale would form part of reforms “to modernise and sustain” the public service broadcasting sector – but was met with dismay by Channel 4.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said it was “disappointed” with the decision but would “continue to engage” with the government to ensure Channel 4 “continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life”.

Labour described the plan as “cultural vandalism” and warned it would cost the sector jobs in the north of England, where Channel 4 has an office in Leeds.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It doesn’t make any sense – I can’t find many people are in favour of it.”

She added: “I think it will cause a great deal of damage to jobs and opportunities in the creative industries, especially in Leeds and Bristol, and Manchester, and outside of London.”

