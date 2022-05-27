Government ministers will no longer be expected automatically to resign or be sacked if they breach their code of conduct, under changes announced by Boris Johnson.
An update to the code published today states that it is “disproporationate” to expect heads to roll for every breach of the code no matter how minor, and says ministers could instead be punished by “some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period”.
Source Link Changes announced by Boris Johnson mean ministers no longer expected to resign for misbehaviour