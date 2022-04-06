Chanel stops selling bags to Russians abroad who want to take them home

After shutting its stores in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Chanel is stopping customers outside the country from buying bags they intend to use there.

The luxury brand’s move is aimed at implementing European Union sanctions that ban the export of luxury goods costing more than 300 euros ($328) to Russia. The bloc has also forbidden the sale of such goods to individuals planning to use them in Russia.

“We have rolled out a process to ask clients for whom we do not know the main residency to confirm that the items they are purchasing will not be used in Russia,” said a spokesperson for the French luxury brand, adding that this has caused “disappointment” to some of customers.

Chanel is “working on improving this approach,” the spokesperson said.

This means Chanel sales assistants can ask Russian customers whether they intend to use 8,250 euro Chanel flap bags in Russia, even if they are buying them in Dubai, where Russians are free to travel. The quilted bags are adorned with the brand’s signature double-C clasp.

The checks show how luxury brands are navigating the sanctions while facing backlash on social media from influencers accusing the brand of Russophobia.

The Russian foreign ministry has also criticized Chanel’s controls on Twitter.

Luxury brands including Chanel have shut their stores in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Chanel announced the closing of its boutiques in Russia on 4 March and stopped delivering and suspended its e-commerce a few days before that, the spokesperson said.

Washington Post

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chanel stops selling bags to Russians abroad who want to take them home