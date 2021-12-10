'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Starrer Has Its Heart In The Right Place But Sidetracks Its Queer Story

From the get-go, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ directed by Abhishek Kapoor is a typical Bollywood film. It’s got the guy meets girl plot, dancey Punjabi songs and a love story with a twist. Within this classic narrative, the rom-com tries to tell a trans-inclusive story, a step forward for queer representation in India. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Manvindar Munjal aka Manu, a brawny weightlifter and Vaani Kapoor a cishet actress as Maanvi Brar, a trans woman, the film makes an attempt to deliver a social message. But is it the stereotype-breaking, impactful tale fans were expecting it to be?

Somewhere during the run-time of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a puzzled Manu asks what ‘transgender’ means. In response, a teary-eyed Maanvi does her best to explain the basics. This is a microcosm of the whole plot of the film. Manu, a self-proclaimed GOAT runs a gym in Chandigarh alongside his friends Riz and Jomo (twins played by Gourav Sharma and Gautam Sharma). His ultimate goal is to beat his rival Sandy (Abhishek Bajaj) and win the weightlifting tournament. His overly involved family’s goal, however, is to set him up for marriage. While his sisters, widowed father and grandfather collectively hope he gets hitched, fate brings an athletic and obviously gorgeous Maanvi to his gym doorsteps. Maanvi is a Zumba teacher set to start classes at the gym to bring up the fledgling business. Sparks fly almost instantly as they train together, hang out a bunch and slip into a whirlwind romance before Maanvi has the chance to tell Manu about her transition. Between having lots of sex which is described as “better than normal” in Manu’s words, Maanvi reveals that she is a trans woman. Manu, the straight Indian guy raised in a patriarchal society reacts like any, well straight Indian guy would. And so begins his education in queer identities.

The film is an entertainer with a social message but with all its lightheartedness, it sidetracks its queer story.

Let’s begin with what worked. Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Article 13) is the poster boy for social dramas in Bollywood. Vaani Kapoor on the other hand is your quintessential Bollywood diva. For the most part, what they accomplish together in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is commendable. They sell their chemistry, the stakes of the film’s big conflict – a great betrayal for Manu, and the challenge of acceptance in the face of ignorance. I’ll go as far as saying that this might be Kapoor’s most important albeit miscast role. If there’s anything the film does get right is that it doesn’t ridicule its trans character, the joke’s never on her. Instead, we get to see the ignorance of the people around her, especially Manu’s sisters who buy into stereotypes about trans people as a cautionary tale of what not to do. Another great aspect is that the male lead doesn’t get a saviour complex. Maanvi gets plenty of opportunities to assert that she can do protect herself with a little help from her queer best friend. One must remember that the film is trying to be entertaining, relatable and relevant for the Indian audience as well. And perhaps, it’s taking too much on. Since the film is a rom-com and can only do so much to uncover its serious messaging, even the main confrontation is set up as a funny scene that undermines the seriousness of the issues faced by trans persons. Once the real talk begins, a smokescreen of cliche jokes is used to avoid taking on very real problems the queer community faces in India. In doing so, the film shies away from its full potential.

In spite of its well-meaning concept, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (made by straight people and for straight people) is inevitably told through a straight lens. Maanvi might be the main character but in the second act, the film spends more time exploring Manu’s personal growth at her expense. A lot of the action unwittingly revolves around Manu, a common phenomenon in Bollywood where the heroine’s arc is limited to uplifting or educating the hero. The question remains, did we as an audience expect more?

Let’s face it, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui feels like a step up for LGBTQ representation in Hindi cinema only because the bar is set so low.

For an inclusive film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui sure didn’t try keeping its casting inclusive. The flimsy reason given by the director for this decision of not hiring a real trans woman doesn’t hold water so irony wins this round. While treating trans characters well onscreen is a basic requirement, Bollywood has gotten it wrong too many times for one to expect any better. Between Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, a film that blatantly reinforced harmful stereotypes about the transgender community and Super Deluxe starring Vijay Sethupathi, an overall good film that casts a cis het man as a trans woman, this latest addition seems like the less problematic cousin. So the film with all its hits and misses wins only by a rather sad comparison. Bollywood can and should do a lot better to correct and learn from the mistakes made in the past. Sure, applaud this Friday’s box office release for giving us what looks like the first time we aren’t seeing a caricature-esque representation of a transgender on screen, but know that it’s the bare minimum. It’s 2021 for crying out loud!

Verdict

The two stars given to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are almost completely based on two sequences – the first is where Khurrana’s character is educating himself about transitioning and a whole montage of an animated gender reassignment surgery plays. Yes, please explain it to us like we’re 10 because the Lord knows we need that. The second is a part where Maanvi’s relative who knew her from her past as a man asks how she got rid of her muscles to which she plainly says “woh maine kahi aur daal diye” (hinting at her boobs). Living for it!

Whether or not this film is worth watching comes down to the right questions. Is it fun as an entertainer? Not entirely. Is its social message impactful? Only in parts. Does it have its heart in the right place in spite of its flaws? I want to believe it does.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hits theatres on December 10, 2021.

