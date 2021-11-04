Chances of Brexit ‘fish wars’ recede as France hails ‘useful and positive’ talks with UK

The risk of “fish wars” breaking out in the Channel has receded after France agreed to further talks with the UK to settle the dispute over post-Brexit licences.

Clement Beaune, France’s European Union affairs minister, described his meeting with David Frost, the Brexit minister, as “useful and positive” and said the pair would speak again next week.

Downing Street insisted it had given no ground, but said Paris had agreed not to press ahead with its “previous threats” before those further discussions.

France had vowed to snarl up cross-Channel trade with port restrictions and border checks unless more licences were issued, before Emmanuel Macron pulled back earlier this week.

After the talks, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “The French government have been clear they’re not looking to proceed with those threats in breach of the TCA [trade and cooperation agreement] in the coming days.”

In Paris, Mr Beaune told reporters: “The discussion was useful and positive. We are giving the chance to dialog and keeping options open, without naivety and with European coordination.”

