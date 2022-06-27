Midfielder Scott Twine said on Sunday (26 June) that he was “delighted” and “over the moon” after joining Burnley Football Club (Burnley FC) for a four-year contract.
The ex- Milton Keynes Dons player explained his reasons for choosing Burnley, commenting: “I had a look at the facilities and spoke to numerous people involved and they advised this would be good for me, and I thought so too.”
The young 22-years-old is Vincent Kompany’s first new signing, who was appointed as Burnley’s new manager this year on 14 June.
Source Link Championship transfers: Scott Twine says he is 'delighted' to join Burnley FC