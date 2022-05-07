Championship final day LIVE: Team news and updates as four clubs fight for final play-off places

(Getty Images)

The final day of the 2021/22 season in the Championship kicks off early on Saturday afternoon, with four clubs set to scrap it out over just two remaining play-off places.

We’ve already had confirmation that Bournemouth will be going back up to the Premier League after securing promotion, while Fulham are also back up after being crowned champions on Monday night with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town – who are one of the sides still hoping for a play-off place at the end of today. At the other end of the table, Barnsley, Peterborough and Derby County have all been relegated to League One. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield are guaranteed a play-off place already, with just their final position to be determined.

Along with Luton, who sit sixth at the start of play, Sheffield United currently occupy one of the remaining and much-coveted spots. But behind them, Middlesbrough can sneak in with a victory if one of those two clubs slip up, while the outsiders are Millwall who need to win and have all three other results go their way. Follow all the latest goals and live action on the final day of the Championship season below:

Show latest update 1651920335 Championship final day fixtures And the remaining fixtures in the second tier today: Birmingham vs Blackburn Huddersfield vs Bristol City Hull vs Nottingham Forest Peterborough vs Blackpool Stoke vs Coventry West Brom vs Barnsley Derby vs Cardiff Swansea vs QPR. Again, all are 12:30pm kick-off; the main focus here will be those games involving the play-off places but we’ll keep you updated on the others throughout. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 11:45 1651920225 Championship final day fixtures Here’s what we’re looking at today, with the play-off race. Everything is a 12:30pm BST kick-off. Bournemouth vs Millwall Luton vs Reading Preston vs Middlesbrough Sheffield United vs Fulham. And here’s how the teams stand in the league table ahead of kick-off: 5th – Sheffield United, 72 pts, +14GD 6th – Luton, 72 pts, +7 7th – Middlesbrough, 70 pts, +12 8th – Millwall, 69 pts, +9 Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 11:43 1651919469 Championship final day: Fulham crowned champions Ahead of the play-off spots taking centre-stage today, a quick look back at the start of the week as Fulham confirmed their status as champions – and their star striker hit a record-breaking strike. Aleksandar Mitrovic took his Championship goal tally for the season to 43 as Fulham sealed the title in devastating fashion with a 7-0 mauling of Luton at Craven Cottage on Monday evening. Captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring in the 29th minute – the Cottagers’ 100th league goal of the campaign – and Kenny Tete made it two 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts, who sealed promotion to the Premier League on April 19, were in control at the break. The floodgates opened in the second half with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Decordova-Reid, substitute Jean Michael Seri and a brace from Mitrovic – confirming a record haul in the second tier for the Serbia striker. It marked the third time this term that Marco Silva’s side have netted seven goals. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 11:31

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Championship final day LIVE: Team news and updates as four clubs fight for final play-off places