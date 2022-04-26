Chair smashes into windscreen of police car after flying off back of pickup truck

Vermont State Police have shared dramatic footage of the moment an unsecured chair flew backwards out of the bed of a pickup truck and smashed the windscreen of a police vehicle.

The incident happened last Thursday (21 April) on Interstate 89 close to the city of South Burlington.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” the force said, posting the video on social media.

“The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.