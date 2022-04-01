Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson dies at age 27

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul AJ Crimson has died at the age of 27.

The self-taught makeup industry leader was the founder of AJ Crimson Beauty and worked with the likes of Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Missy Elliott. He died on Wednesday 30 March.

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all colour,” his family said in a statement to People. “We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.”

In 2013, the Michigan native founded the beauty line AJ Crimson Beauty, which centered around Black women and featured glossy lipstick shades and wide-ranging cream foundations.

“I felt like there was an absolute need to bring products to women of colour that actually worked and didn’t oxidise or change,” he told Essence in 2021 of the line, which can be found online at Nordstrom and Amazon, and in retail stores across New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and London.

Following Crimson’s passing, friends and fans of the celebrity makeup artist have paid tribute to him on social media.

“After getting the call I just kept hoping it wasn’t real. I’m still stunned. Life is fragile,” tweeted Marvel actress and comedian Gabrielle Dennis. “AJ Crimson was such a special, bright, warm, and talented human being whose light and love will be missed by many. You now have wings to go with your crown King.”

“AJ Crimson was so sweet every time we’ve crossed paths and I’m so sad to hear of his passing,” tweeted Star actress Amiyah Scott. “RIP.”

Details surrounding Crimson’s passing have not been released to the public.

