Celebrity Karaoke Club: Meet the stars competing in the new series

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is among the line-up of famous faces announced for the third series of ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The American reality TV star – famous for appearing in the Netflix show that follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles – will show off her vocal abilities against other celebrities in the hopes of winning the crown.

TV presenter Karim Zeroual, The Only Way is Essex stars Chloe Sims and Bobby Norrism and Love Island finalists Laura Anderson and Kaz Kamwi, will also take to the stage as the series returns this summer.

The line-up will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race star A’Whora, actor Donna Preston, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Dancing On Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo.

The stars will head to a karaoke bar in the hopes of impressing the other contestants with solo performances and group battles. Each celebrity karaoke singer will also be a judge.

At the end of every episode they will be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition to take their place.

In between the rounds, the stars can visit the bar to gossip about their rivals and form alliances with fellow competitors.

The six-part series also promises more “night-out antics and VIP performances” from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers, and 5ive.

Last year’s reigning karaoke champion TV presenter AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne, will also pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade.

Chloe Sims arriving for the UK premiere of The Lost City at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning at ITV, said: “It’s great to have Karaoke Club back with another line-up of ITV2-friendly faces.

“Our younger audience will have this, plus much more entertainment, to look forward to on the channel and ITV Hub this summer.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.

